Draft audit of Montgomery clean

Abdo, financial auditor of the City of Montgomery, gave a presentation of the draft audit at the April’s city council meeting.

Abdo Certified Public Account Tom Olinger, who gave the presentation, said, “We did issue an unmodified opinion, which means a clean opinion for the city.” He noted no instances of noncompliance. This generally means that there were no major issues with the city’s finances.

As in past years, Olinger noted that Abdo did prepare the financial statements for the city, something they must disclose.

Findings of the audit included a limited segregation of duties, which Olinger says is common in small towns with limited staff. However, it was said in the audit that the city has had improvement in that area with the introduction of using the software MiViewPoint, which has allowed department heads to be able to code their own invoices.

“We did do the MiViewPoint, which is really kind of an authorization, approval process, that is autonomically done,” said Olinger. “So, that’s certainly an important step to make sure the checks and balances are in place, and that there are a couple people looking at particular invoices and approvals as you kind of go through. That was certainly a good step in leveraging technology to get to that path point.”

The audit states, “This also allows for well-documented audit trails. There has been continued cross-training with the administrative assistant and utility billing clerk financial processes that allowed us to eliminate the segregation of duties findings related to disbursements and utility billing. Staff have continued eliminating manual processes such as completing payroll electronically.”

The city’s general fund balances have gone up to near...

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