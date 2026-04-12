Easter Bunny brings good cheer, even in snow showers

The Lonsdale Ambassadors held their annual Easter Egg Hunt at Jaycee Park in Lonsdale this past Saturday. Snow showers, sometimes mixed with sleet and graupel, happened throughout the event.

Despite the less-than-ideal weather, about 250 people showed up. A soggy softball infield kept people avoiding that area as much as possible while egg hunting, and most wore hats, gloves and mittens in the cold weather.

Kids from ages zero to 10 went out in three age groups collecting 10 eggs, each that contained trinkets and candy. After all groups had their turn, everyone was invited back in for a free-for-all. The final round cleared the field of eggs, most which were collected in the buckets again for next year’s hunt after kids removed their treasures.

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Easter Bunny Heather Lehrfeld was kept busy posing for pictures with the young ones. Her husband, Justin Lehrfeld, appropriately wore shorts and a warm hat as he handed out tickets for the prize drawing that happened after the egg hunt. The two have been helping with the event for years. Their daughter Avery Lehrfeld is a former Miss Lonsdale Ambassador.

Although the Lonsdale Ambassadors coordinate the program, it wouldn’t be possible without the support of Lonsdale Fire Department, Lonsdale SnoWizards, Lonsdale Lions Club, Lonsdale Sons of the American Legion, and the Lonsdale American Legion.

For anyone who might be looking for photos taken of their little ones with the Easter Bunny, the ambassadors say you can check out their Facebook page to see them.