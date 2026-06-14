Eighth annual pull stretched into next morning

Tri-City United FFA Area Alumni’s 8th Annual Truck & Tractor Pull at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds in Le Center had a bit of a hiccup last Friday evening.

Brian Ceplecha, one of the pull’s committee members, said, “Despite a nearly three-hour delay due to the pulling sled having multiple flat tires on it way up from central Iowa, we got underway at 9:15 p.m. and successfully concluded the event at 2:30 a.m.!

It is for sure the latest one of their pulls has ran. Despite the delays, the pull had a total of 80 hooks that were spread between 18 different classes.

Ceplecha also said that the pull gathered about 800 spectators and a large portion stayed until the end. He says it was “overall a very successful, albeit late, night…”

“We would like to thank all of the pullers, fans, and volunteers that stuck with us through the late night and thus made our 8th annual pull another success,” said Ceplecha.

The event will run again in June 2027. Below are the class winners for this year’s event.

See the full story with the pull results by picking up a June 11, 2026, Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand. Subscribe or renew online or by phone at 952-758-4435 for a little more than a dollar a week! Support local news.