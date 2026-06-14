Election candidates set for county, state races for mid-terms

The filing period to run for office in the 2026 mid-term elections with the Minnesota Secretary of State closed Tuesday, June 2, at 5 p.m. Most seats open for election on the county commissioner races, and state races showing up with both a democratic and republican candidates on the ballot.

Le Sueur County

Commissioner Steven Rohlfing of Madison Lake did... Oops! You must be subscriber to read the fulls story!

Rice County

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State races

With the Minnesota House of Representatives and Senate up for election this fall, candidates for the area districts have also filed candidacy papers with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.

In Senate District 22, which includes most of Le Sueur County, as well as portions of Rice County and portions of other counties to the southwest, Republican Jeremy Munson and DFLer Marisa Ulmen have both filed.

In House District 22B, with a somewhat similar coverage to the Senate District 22, incumbent Rep. Terry Stier, R-Belle Plaine, filed for re-election. He’s being challenged by DFLer Mary Nesgoda.

In Senate District 57, which includes Elko New Market, Credit River, New Market Township plus Lakeville and Eureka Township in Dakota Township, Republican Sen. Zach Duckworth is being challenged by DFLer Steven Schroer. In House District 57A, Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, is being challenged by DFLer JD Delgado. In House District 57B, Jeff Witte, a Republican, is running against DFLer Brian Cohen.

Senate District 58 has Sen. Bill Lieske, R-Lonsdale, running against DFLer Marl Legvold. Senate District 58 includes the portion of New Prague in Scott County plus Helena and Cedar Lake townships. It also includes the cities of Lonsdale, Northfield, Dundas, and the townships of Webster, Bridgewater, Forest, Northfield and Wheatland in Rice County and cities and townships in southern Dakota County.

In House District 58A, which includes the city of Lonsdale, Rep. Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, is challenged by Republican Steven Cherney.

In House District 58B, which covers the area northeast of the city of Northfield primarily, Republican Drew Roach is running against Ed Fellows, a DFLer.

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