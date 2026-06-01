Fallen soldiers remembered in ceremony and run

Montgomery remembered it’s fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, with a prayer service, ceremony, and a run.

Mass was said at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 8:30 a.m. in memory of all deceased veterans.

A formal ceremony was conducted at the American Bar & Grill hall at 9:30 a.m. Montgomery Area Veterans Honor Guard member Steve Flicek acted as the master of ceremonies with fellow member John Grimm sprinkling the ceremony with a cappella vocal selections throughout the program, such as “Sleep, Soldier Boy” and the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Only about 50 community members showed up for the program, almost all family members of a deceased veteran.

The program included a speech by Ret. Army Staff Sergeant First Class and former American Legion Minnesota Department Commander Paul Hassing, a reading of all area deceased veterans, a prayer, a tribute of wreaths placed in honor of fallen soldiers, a rifle gun salute by the honor guard to deceased veterans with Sergeant-At-Arms Gary Ruhland, and the playing of Taps on bugle by honor guard member Larry Parsons before the colors were retired.

The 2026 Tri-City United Graduation special section is within this May 28, 2026, issue of the Montgomery Messenger. Additional copies are available at the office at the newsstand price for anyone that might desire them.



A luncheon was had following the program at the venue.

Hassing’s speech can be seen in the opinion section of this issue, which highlights the importance of the meaning of Memorial Day.

Coinciding at the same time as the Memorial Day program, veteran Ryan Bruzek led his third annual Minnesota Patriot Run with about 45 runners taking part this year. Runners started at the Montgomery Veteran’s Memorial Park, stopped to place flags at the roundabout between Montgomery and New Prague at County 28 and Highway 13, and completed their run at the New Prague Veteran’s Memorial.