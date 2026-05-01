FFA students rank high at state, receive state degrees

Tri-City United High School had 30 students, seven teams and two individuals, that participated in Minnesota’s 97th Annual State FFA Convention April 20-21 on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and the University of Minnesota St. Paul campus.

Members participated in hearing speakers, competitions, workshops, leadership sessions, and an awards ceremony with over 6,000 other FFA members from around the state with the convention’s theme being “Believe.”

There were also three members that participated in the State FFA Band, Zachary Holicky (clarinet), Laura Nauman (French horn), and Branko Schoenbauer (flute/piccolo); and Lauren Ballman (soprano) in the State FFA Choir.

Tri-City United’s FFA chapter overall earned a silver ranking in the National Chapter Award Program competition for Minnesota, as one of about only eight total chapters in the state in that category. There were also 23 chapters in the state that received gold ranking, which puts TCU in the top 31 FFA chapters in the state. The program recognizes chapters that are actively implementing the mission and strategies of FFA.

FFA State Degrees, the highest that the Minnesota FFA can give, were given to four TCU members: Shaylan Dunphy, Caleigh Hoefs, Emma Jirik, and Booke Reeser. Members must complete 360 hours of agricultural education, earned and invested $2,000 of their supervised agricultural experience, demonstrate leadership abilities, and participate in at least 25 hours of community service.

TCU’s milk quality team placed second overall out of 44 teams, securing gold status. Claire Hoefs, a part of that team, placed first individually out of 177 people. Additionally, Isaak Worm took fifth, and Caleigh Hoefs took 14th alongside Claire Hoefs. This wasn’t the only team that fared high in the ranks at the state convention.

For individuals as a part of their team, Brooke Reeser placed...

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