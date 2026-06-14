Footloose was fantastic!

Friday’s performances of the junior version of Footloose by Child’s Play Theatre was a fantastic one parents and friends could be proud of.

The two performances on June 5 were filled with minimalistic set and lighting and it really let the talent the mostly kindergarten through eighth graders in the show shine.

Grayson Wood, who played Ren McCormack, led the troupes of young adults in their dancing mischief. Cailyn Meadows, who played Ariel Moore — the preacher’s daughter, also tried to lead her posse of girls into the same mischief.

Maxwell Velishek, playing Reverend Shaw Moore, and Violet Scheurer, playing Moore’s husband Vi Moore, acted in believable roles as a parent and faith leaders to their daughter Ariel.

Do you want your business name out there but can't afford to spend a lot? Our Professional Services Directory might just be the answer with solutions starting at $40 per month! Call 952-758-4435 to get started!



There were many fun moments throughout the show, including the girls lurking from the window, a beautiful display of the choir with the reverend, and perhaps the crowd favorites were when Mia Peterson, playing restauranteur Betty Blast shoed the teenagers out, or when Kasen Richardson, playing Cowboy Chet, was the adorable small cowboy learning to dance.

Every kid in the show really put in great effort to good results. Many audience members sang along with the more popular pieces.

For Dakota Meadow’s debut as a director, it was a win.