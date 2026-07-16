Forging early history of the Big Woods in time for Kolacky Days
We often hear about history of the early settlers of this area, the Big Woods region, referring to our European ancestors that moved into the area in the 1800’s to start farmsteads and businesses in what was thought to be open wilderness.
Those early settlers infiltrated Native American lands though, changing the landscape and dialog about history forever — often omitting or minimizing that we had occupied and taken lands where these natives resided.