Four speech team members head to state

Tri-City United High School’s speech team had a good showing at the Section 1A speech finals in Byron last Friday. Four of the six section finalists will be moving onto the state speech tournament on April 25 at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park.

Highest placement at sections was Kieth Sexton, taking first in the great speeches category. Isaak Worm took second place for extemporaneous speaking. Kylie Anderson also took second place in serious drama. Sophia Urschel took third place in her category for discussion. These four individuals qualified to move forward to the state tournament.

Also competing at Section 1A finals were Dakota Meadows, who placed fourth in extemporaneous reading; and Cooper Sladek, who placed eighth in humorous interpretation.

Competition for the state participants will happen in four rounds, starting at 10:15 a.m. with the championship round happening at 3:30 p.m. and an awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Good luck Titans!

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