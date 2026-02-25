Historical society still looking to record the history of Montgomery from you

VFW Department of Minnesota Commander Ed Keogh and Thumbprint Memoirs Dianne Traxler still have funds to record more history of Montgomery from you, the residents and businesses of Montgomery and the surrounding countryside.

While most may feel that their role in documenting the history of the community is minuscule in nature, it’s much needed for the posterity of this community. Maybe you remember what it was like 60 years ago as a child to visit the local shops or certain events you attended or perhaps you are a child or adult now and have experiences in the community that seem ordinary today, but paint a picture for those in the decades forthcoming.

The process is relatively simple for you and someone will be interviewing you asking you questions while Traxler records the interview on video. “Once the video is completed you will receive a flash drive free of charge. The Montgomery Historical Society will have two for its records. One will be available for viewing at the Montgomery Public Library,” said Keogh.

Keogh said that he started the project in 2018 and Traxler agreed to do the recordings. She edits them and then puts them on a USB thumb drive, which used to be put on a DVD.

Below are a list of some basic preparatory questions for you to consider and have answers for before your interview.

Preparatory Questions

What is your name and age?

Where were you born?

Where did you grow up?

Where did you go to school?

What things can you tell us about your family history?

What things can you tell us about any interesting experiences in your life in Montgomery?

If you own or owned a business, what can you tell us of the history of that business?

What was your family structure — married, children, et cetera.

Additional Military Preparatory Questions

What was life like before and after you entered the military?

What was life like for you with the time you spent in the military?

What branch of service did you join?

Where did you attend basic training?

What was traveling to basic training like?

What did you do after your time served in the military?

What was traveling back home like?

All interviewees are highly encouraged to bring with them photos, awards, medals, artifacts, clothing, or other things of significance with them to help show and tell the story that they know for people.

Anyone who would like to arrange a session to have their story, their piece of Montgomery recorded for history or with any questions about it can contact Keogh at 952-334-2128 or ekeoghvr24@gmail.com, or Traxler at 507-340-4452 or dtraxler2010@gmail.com.

If you would like to view the histories of residents that have already been recorded, you can visit the Montgomery Public Library and ask a librarian to assist you.

The project is co-sponsored by the Montgomery Historical Society and Montgomery VFW Post #5340.