Hot weekend cools down for fire week

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport measured two temperature records this past weekend, both on Saturday, Oct. 4. An all-time monthly record for highest low temperature was measured of 72 degrees from an observation history of 152 years.

Later in the day, it reached 91 degrees, which is the fourth time that has ever happened in the month of October. It was also the second hottest temperature recorded, second to Oct. 1, 2023, with a temperature of 92 degrees.

In addition to the heat, high winds with gusts in the upper 30 to low 40 mph range sustained themselves creating a fire danger with crops dry and being harvested.

Sunday morning Montgomery Fire Department (MFD) held their annual Belgian waffle fundraiser. MFD Fire Chief Tony Kadrlik said, “We had 40 more than last year. We served 360 people.”

The fundraiser benefits the Montgomery Fire Department Relief Association, which helps support the department by offsetting costs of buying equipment needed.

Kadrlik continued, “Thank you to everyone who attended. I look forward to next year’s event on October 4th.”

A cold front pushed through Sunday afternoon, giving way to much cooler temperatures and only a high of 59 on Monday for Kilkenny Fire Department’s annual open house.

Firefighters served up a free hot dog meal, junior firefighter hats, had various crafts for kids — including a breakout sheet to make your own fire truck, a station for kids to use the fire hose to knock over traffic cones, and were able to take a ride in a fire truck around the town with lights and siren.

Tracy Goettl was there with her family and was watching her daughter, Adeline, use the fire hose. “We come every year,” said Tracy Goettl. “Our friend’s husband is on the fire crew.”

It was a fitting week for National Fire Prevention Week, especially with the elevated fire danger over the weekend.

See more photos in the Oct. 9, 2025, issue of the Montgomery Messenger.