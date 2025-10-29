Lonsdale student wins Torchlight button contest

Before you know it, the Christmas holiday season will be here. The 2025 Torchlight Parade & Fireworks button contest winner is here to remind us of that.

Soleil Neshek, 9, a student in Brenda Petersen’s 4th grade class at Tri-City United PreK-6 School in Lonsdale, was announced the winner this Monday. She is the fourth student to win the button contest from Petersen’s class of the 13 total contests that have been held.

The button contest was open to all 4th grade students within the TCU School District, including home-schooled individuals.

Neshek was surprised near the lunch hour by her entire class being treated to a pizza party from the torchlight committee, and more than a handful of her relatives were on site to help her celebrate the occasion too, including dad and mom, Paul and LaToshia Neshek.

After finishing her design for the button, Neshek said, “I think I might win this year.” Her mother said, “Wait, hold on now! Let’s not get our hopes up too much just yet.” It turns out her premonition was true.

