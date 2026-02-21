Masopust celebrates 26th year

Evan Skluzacek was named the 2026 Masopust King near the conclusion of Montgomery’s annual Masopust, or Czech Mardi Gras celebration, on Feb. 15.

The event was held at The Revival on Main with a large crowd attending.

Skluzacek was crowned by the past year’s Masopust King, Isaak Worm, who received a $500 scholarship from the Montgomery Lions Club for his reign.

Montgomery’s Masopust, now in its 26th year, has been a highlight of February events in the area. According to organizer Jean Keogh, the celebration has inspired at least one other community to start its own.

“A guy from Iowa was here,” Keogh said. “They just had their 20th Masopust. Some of them had come here and saw this, and then they started their own.”

In the lead-up to the coronation, music was provided throughout the afternoon by the Georges Concertina Band. Dancing was done by the St. Paul Czech and Slovak Adult Dancers, who offered demonstrations for those interested in learning the traditional dances.

Food was also a favorite, with Czech standards...

