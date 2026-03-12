Miss Shamrock candidates showcase their talent

While St. Patrick’s Day was still a week away, festivities kicked off Saturday at the Le Center American Legion Post 108 with the Miss Shamrock Talent Show.

Three candidates are vying for the title of Miss Shamrock, Miss Leprechaun or Miss Irish Rose. The John Gregory O’Connell Scholarship will also be given to one of the candidates.

Each title and award comes with a scholarship. Miss Shamrock comes with a $3,000 scholarship, Miss Leprechaun with a $2,000 scholarship and Miss Irish Rose has a $1,000. The John Gregory O’Connell Scholarship is a $1,000 award.

The 44th annual event will hold its Miss Shamrock coronation on March 13 at 7 p.m. in the Le Center American Legion. The following day is when the festivities kick into high gear, capped by a parade that will travel through downtown Le Center at 2 p.m.

Grand Marshals for St. Patrick’s Day are Andy and Barb Oak of Le Center.



Queen Candidates

Laynee Blaschko

Sierra McCabe

Marissa Schroeder

The candidates brought in by 2026 Junior Escorts Maizey Holicky-James, MayBelle Holicky-James and Stella Collins.

