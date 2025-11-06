Monster Mash was a Montgomery smash

Along Montgomery’s Historic District, the streets were lined with monsters, dinosaurs, ninjas and so, so many princesses.

The annual Monster Mash on Main may have been on the eve of Halloween, but it brought no less of a crowd. Local businesses handed out candy and goodies, and kids, parents and the young at heart walked along 1st Street. There was also a trunk-or-treat area stationed at Frandsen Bank, for businesses who didn’t have a physical location along the street. The bank grounds also had games and activities for trick-or-treaters.

At the Montgomery Heritage Center, a haunted hallway kept kids on their toes. One kid, dressed as a tornado, enjoyed the tornado photography lining the walls of the center.

On the opposite end of 1st Street, the Montgomery Fire Department had a fire truck that kids could tour.

“It exceeded our expectations,” Montgomery Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Caitlin Huiras said. The chamber estimates that around 400 kids participated, along with 800 adults...

"It exceeded our expectations," Montgomery Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Caitlin Huiras said. The chamber estimates that around 400 kids participated, along with 800 adults...