Montgomery man arrested in Shakopee on felony drug possession

Pedro Abraham Munoz, 33, of Montgomery, was arrested in Shakopee, Minn., near the Holiday gas station near Scott County 83 and 17th Avenue shortly before midnight on Feb. 5, 2026.

The statement of probable cause said that Shakopee police officers were on patrol when the officer saw Munoz turn into the wrong lane of traffic and then failed to stop at a stop sign on St. Francis Avenue. The officer stopped Munoz, who had a passenger with him in the vehicle. The officer stated that he saw a roll of tinfoil tucked in-between Munoz and the center console, as well as several lighters in the center console. The officer also said he observed that Munoz had dry, cracked lips with dried blood. The statement said that Munoz denied drug use.

Munoz was asked to exit the vehicle, which he did, according to the statement. Munoz was noted as having a small, cylindrical container around his neck, and the officer asked to him to show him what was inside. Munoz complied. The officer stated that there was a white substance inside which field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

The officer continued in the statement that a plastic bag was found inside a soda can with a white crystalized substance which also field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighted about 2.3 grams. The officer also stated that balled up tin foil in that can contained a white substance which field-tested positive for fentanyl, weighing 0.6 grams.

Munoz was...

Pick up a copy of the Feb. 12, 2026, Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand to read the full story. Not a subscriber? Forgot to renew? Renew or subscribe online today for a little over a $1 a week to not miss any news in the future, e-edition included at no extra cost!