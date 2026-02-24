Montgomery resident publishes first book

Montgomery resident Erin Barry is a single mother of three children who took a journey for more than ten years of writing her first book titled simply, “Live Your Truth: Reconnect to Your Inner Wisdom. Create the Life You Love.”

“The life experiences of being a person that was a projectionist, people pleaser-type of person and not really knowing who I was, and so, in living the different experiences that I had, I started digging into the personal growth world. Through that, I defined my values and clarified my vision. That just led me moving from that conforming, people-pleaser, to someone that created the life I wanted to live,” said Barry. “The tools and small routine habits that I learned that helped me is the foundation of the ‘Live Your Truth’ book.”

She began the process more than 10 years ago, completing most of the book, and then she says it just “sat on my shelf.”

Barry has an associate’s degree in information management systems and was working a job in information technology when she thought she was going to be laid off. “I thought I was losing my job. So, that’s when I started my business, and that’s when I started writing this book,” she said. “But then it became a ten-year transition, because I thought I was losing my job but then I didn’t.”

Read the full story by picking up a copy of the Feb. 19, 2026, Montgomery Messenger. Back issues are available at the office. Subscribe online today to not miss any news in the future!