MS 150 comes home Sunday morning

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s MS 150 Minnesota 2026 event comes home once again after its inaugural ride through Montgomery in 1980, some 46 years later.

For many years, the Minnesota chapter’s two-day, 150 mile bicycle-riding fundraising event had been running from Duluth to Hinkley and then White Bear Lake.

This year the route was changed to have a base camp in St. Peter with the first 75-mile route day on Saturday, June 13, doing a loop around southwest Le Sueur County, and its second 75-mile route day on Sunday, June 14, taking it from St. Peter through Montgomery, Lonsdale, Elko New Market, and up to the finish line at Buck Hill in Burnsville.

The expected 1,500-2,500 fundraising bike riders will be coming from the west past Clear Lake to a rest stop at Tri-City United High School, where they have some fun activities planned for them and a chance to refuel, rest, and use the restrooms before continuing on.

Kolacky Days Royalty will be passing out a kolacky to the riders. Kolackys were funded by Ken Rynda, who is riding in the event, and his employer, Sherwin Williams, who is giving a matching amount for it. The Montgomery Historical Society will have their Keck-Gonnerman steam engine from “Steam Engine Joe” Rynda out there. Riders who have raised the most money for MS will be announced by Larry Jindra, who will also be playing music, and then allowed to blow the steam engine’s whistle. The Arts and Heritage Center will also be helping with signage and have some items on display for participants to see.

Montgomery Chamber of Commerce helped coordinate some of the festivities for the riders at the rest stop, but they are also hoping to see a good showing of locals to bring their lawn chairs, cowbells, noise makers, signs, and voices to downtown Montgomery in the morning to cheer on the riders as they pass through downtown continuing on the route. Chamber Executive Director Caitlyn Huiras says that most of the riders will be coming through town between...

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