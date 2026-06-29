Montgomery Messenger News 29 June 2026

Mutton bustin’ is audience favorite at rodeo

MN South News - Staff Photo - Create Article

Jarrod Schoenecker photos
Little cowboys and cowgirls leaned up against a fence to watch barrel racing at the free rodeo last Friday.

By:
Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnews.com

    Le Sueur County Sheriff Mounted Posse’s free Rodeo Fun Night last Friday, June 19, at the county fairgrounds in Le Center had a pleasant evening, narrowly missing severe storms that hampered events from the Twin Cities northward.
    A crowd of more than 500 people showed up to watch all ages compete for the best times in barrel racing, pole bending, mutton bustin’, monkey in a tree, a catalog race, a magic carpet ride race.
    There was a constant line at the food and beverage stand the entire night, even as the majority of the crowd tired of the rodeo around 9 p.m. with a couple events left.
    By far, the favorite event of the night was mutton bustin’. Young kids took their chances to be the longest lasting kid on a sheep. While some left crying, some did 360 rollovers with...

Pick up a June 25, 2026, Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand to continue reading the full story. Subscribe or renew your subscription online or by phone at 952-758-4435 to not miss any news in the future, e-edition is included! 

Mutton bustin’.
Mutton bustin’.
Mutton bustin’.
Mutton bustin’.
Mutton bustin’.
Mutton bustin’.
This little girl outlasted her sheep during the mutton bustin’ competition.
Fast riding around for the barrel race.
Fast riding around for the barrel race.
More experienced riders whisked fast around the poles, if the horses allowed.
The youngest rider for the pole race required a little assistance in leading the horse throughout the course from dad.
The youngest solo rider during the pole race, who handled it with such great grace!

Tags