New business life infused into downtown Montgomery

Two downtown Montgomery businesses had cause for celebration recently — Quilter’s Dream changed ownership and held a grand re-opening, and a new business went in called Grandma’s Garage.

Quilter’s Dream

About 40 people gathered for the grand re-opening of Quilter’s Dream, 116 1st St S, on Friday, Nov. 7.

Michele McCrady decided to retire from the business after owning and building it from Dec. 2006 until this year. The building, which houses a unique upstairs AirBNB rental and is also used for retreats by Quilter’s Dream, was up for sale earlier in the year.

Employees of Quilter’s Dream, Jessica Westerman, who worked the past 13 years there, and Erin Zimmerman, who worked the past five years there, pondered owning the business but did not want to take on owning the building.

Caitlin and Seth Huiras bought the building in June and maintain the AirBNB. With that solidified, Zimmerman and Westerman decided to dive in as the new owners of Quilter’s Dream, which they took over on Sept. 1.

Surprisingly, both of the new owners had never quilted before they started working there. “I started quilting here and I just got the bug,” said Westerman. She says she was going to be an empty-nester after this coming spring and it seemed like the right time to do it.

The business has quite the following around the region...

Grandma’s Garage

Montgomery born-and-raised Charlene Schleeve ventured on opening her store front for Grandma’s Garage Sept. 30, located at 221 1st St S.

“I’ve been selling stuff for years at flea markets, and then garage sales in 2006 when the market went down,” said Schleeve. “I got a following and then when road construction began in my area this year I decided to open the shop since I couldn’t sell anything at home.”

Schleeve said that she had long-wanted her own little storefront to sell the items and spend her time in, and that her kids encouraged her to finally do it.

Most of the inventory she carries is brand new items from liquidations and overstock. She also carries glassware, antiques and few other items that she picks up at auctions.