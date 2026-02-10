The winter blues had nothing on Hibernation Celebration as it celebrated its eighth year on Jan. 31.
Moving on to a more centralized bingo and raffle format, a crowd packed the space at Revival on Main and Rustic Farmer Saturday night for a night of drawings and fun.
There were 400 tickets sold for the night’s big drawing, with a top prize of $10,000. Smaller cash amounts were also raffled off in the same drawing, down to a $500 prize.
Winning the top prize of $10,000 was Terry Hayes. Juan Zamora won $5,000. Susan Rost won the $2,000 prize. Mickey Smith and Todd Deutsch each took home $1,000, and Anne Stroening won $500.
“I think the bingo format was a nice change,” MC for the night, Matt Reak, said to applause from the crowd. “I think that was very successful.”
No one slept on Hibernation Celebration
