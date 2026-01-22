One act play public performance tonight postponed, TCU Schools closed.

Tri-City United High School one act play director Elise Lundeen announced that due to the extreme cold weather, The Last Fire Fly public performance scheduled for tonight, Thursday, Jan. 22, will be postponed until sometime next week with details to be announced later.

Students will still be participating in Section 2A Subsection One Act Play competition this Saturday though at TCU High School in the performing arts center.

TCU schools has also announced that schools will be closed tomorrow and KidZone, providing students with an online learning day. Almost all activities for Friday at the high school are also postponed or cancelled. Persons should check the school's activity calendar for latest updates for sports and activities.

Actual air temperatures Friday, Jan. 23, during the day are only expected to reach about 10 degrees below zero with nighttime temperature dropping to around 23 degrees below zero Thursday evening, and about 15 degrees below zero Friday evening. This, coupled with wind will create wind chills nearing 50 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. They have issued an Extreme Cold Warning in effect from tonight, Thursday, Jan. 22, 9 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 23, 12 p.m., and a Cold Weather Advisory following that through midnight Friday evening throughout the entire state.