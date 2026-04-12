Open houses held at schools continuing open dialog on proposed bond

TCU Schools held their first of four open houses on Wednesday, April 1, at TCU Montgomery PreK-8 School regarding the upcoming special election on May 12 for a $39.99 million bond.

Only about 15 people showed up from the community to hear what Superintendent Kevin Babcock had to say that evening. He led the session with a short presentation highlighting the various items included in the bond at each of the four schools in the district. Following the presentation, he and various staff were available for questions, and Principal Abby Brockway then led a group around the school to show the various items desired at that location that are included within the bond.

Babcock said that due to some changes made with repurposing some HVAC units and dividends with old bonds dropping off, the district was able to include the addition of a greenhouse, career and technical education (CTE) storage, and moving some equipment within the CTE at the high school while still keeping the bond amount the same for the second go-around. It’s an area he says is growing in interest and the that the school needs to grow addressing that need...

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...“Right now I have a stack of cards that is this deep that got returned for whatever reason,” said Babcock, gesturing to a stack a few inches thick. “If you know somebody that didn’t get one, let us know. We will get them that information.”

The primary place where people can access information and also ask questions directly to the school district is TCU’s dedicated website for the bond at https://sites.google.com/tcu2905.us/ref26/home.

The website includes information for early voting, election day voting, a tax calculator specific for your parcel of land, a listing of the items included in the bond by each location, a direct way to ask questions, and more.

TCU will be holding two more open houses yet before the May 12 special election. The next one will be at the high school on Wednesday, April 15, and the last one will be at the Le Center school on Wednesday, April 22. Both sessions will run from 6:30-8 p.m. with presentation, tours, and time for questions.