Over 300 people show up to support Mike Meyer benefit

Over 300 people showed up to show their support at the benefit for Mike Meyer held at the American Bar & Grill in Montgomery on Saturday.

Paulette “Polly” Bieber, coordinator of the benefit said, “It was a really great turnout. Really good support.” She said that a total of 32 businesses “from Belle Plaine to Montgomery and everywhere in-between” donated to the benefit, whether silent auction items or in-kind.

Gary West provided music for the event, and Odenthal Meats provided the pulled pork for the sandwich dinners.

The 50/50 raffle, which sold 500 tickets, had a winning pot of $2,500 that went to Connie Meyer — the first ticket sold according to Bieber. She donated the funds back to the benefit.

In total, the benefit raised ...

To read the full article, pick up a print copy of the Feb. 26, 2026, Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand -- available at various location around New Prague, Montgomery, and Lonsdale. If you are having an event, advertise with us and reach a significant and broader audience! Call 952-758-4435 today!