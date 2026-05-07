Poppy distribution this weekend

Montgomery VFW Post 5340 and its Auxiliary will be distributing the “Buddy”® Poppy

May 8-9, 2026. Locations include Casey’s General Store and Mike’s Discount Foods from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In 1924, the VFW registered the name “Buddy”® Poppy with the U.S. Patent Office. The “Buddy”® Poppy represents the blood shed by American military service members and reminds us of their sacrifices.

The poppy movement was inspired by Canadian Army Col. John McCrae’s famous poem, “In Flanders Fields.” Poppies were originally distributed by the Franco-American Children’s League to benefit children in the devastated areas of France and Belgium following WWI.

In 1922, the VFW conducted a campaign and got poppies from France. Members soon discovered it took too long to get the flowers in from France and they came up with a better idea. Disabled, hospitalized and aging veterans could...

Read the full story in the May 7, 2026, Montgomery Messenger by picking up a copy at a newsstand. Subscribe or renew your subscription to the Montgomery Messenger online or by phone at 952-758-4435 to not miss any news in the future! E-edition is included at no extra cost!