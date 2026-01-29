Precinct caucuses set for Tuesday, Feb. 3

Republicans and Democrats in Le Sueur, and Rice counties interested in participating in the early stages of the process of selecting their respective party’s candidates and platforms at upcoming precinct caucuses can do so on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. at various locations.

Precinct caucuses are meetings run by Minnesota’s political parties, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. They are the first in a series of meetings where parties may endorse candidates, select delegates, and set goals and values (called party platforms). Statewide precinct caucuses take place on a specific date in even-numbered years.

To check for your address for your caucus location, visit caucusfinder.sos.mn.gov.

DFL Causus Locations

Le Sueur County

Cleveland Township - Cleveland City Hall, 205 4th St., Cleveland

Cordova Township - Le Sueur County Courthouse

Derrynane Township - Derrynane Township Hall, 31244 St. Thomas Road, Le Sueur

Lanesburgh Township - New Prague Library, 400 Main St E, New Prague

Kilkenny Township - Waterville Township Hall, 419 3rd St S, Waterville

Lexington Township - Le Sueur County Courthouse

Montgomery Township - Montgomery Public Library

Rice County

Erin Township - Trondhjem Lutheran Church, 7525 Garfield Ave, Lonsdale

Forest Township - Trondhjem Lutheran Church, 7525 Garfield Ave, Lonsdale

Shieldsville Township - Trondhjem Lutheran Church, 7525 Garfield Ave, Lonsdale

Webster Township - Trondhjem Lutheran Church, 7525 Garfield Ave, Lonsdale

Wheatland Township - Trondhjem Lutheran Church, 7525 Garfield Ave, Lonsdale

Republican Causus Locations

Le Sueur County

Cleveland Township - Cleveland High School Media Center

Cordova Township - Le Center American Legion Basement Meeting Room

Derrynane Township - New Prague Middle School Commons, 721 Central Ave N

Lanesburgh Township - New Prague Middle School Commons, 721 Central Ave N

Kilkenny Township - Waterville High School Lunch Room, Entrance #4, 500 Paquin Ave

Lextington Township - Le Center American Legion Basement Meeting Room

Montgomery Township - Montgomery City Hall

Rice County

Erin Township - Twin City United, 1000 Idaho Street SW, Lonsdale

Forest Township - Twin City United, 1000 Idaho Street SW, Lonsdale

Shieldsville Township - Twin City United, 1000 Idaho Street SW, Lonsdale

Webster Township - Hill Spring Church, 200 E 280th St, New Prague

Wheatland Township - Twin City United, 1000 Idaho Street SW, Lonsdale