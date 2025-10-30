Residents express concerns over potential apartment building

A small group of residents along Elm Avenue Southeast and 7th Street Southeast expressed concerns at the Monday, Oct. 20, city council meeting over a potential 43-unit apartment building off the end of the circle on 7th Street Southeast by Community Asset Development Group.

Resident Richard Sembauer, who lives at the intersection of the two streets, was the first to speak. He wondered if there was going to be any sort of a public meeting on it with concerns of any added expense that area residents might incur because of it, as well as concerns over lighting, signage and safety on the street with increased traffic.

Sembauer said, “What will happen to our property values, being as I would be looking out my window at that apartment building instead of a nice outdoor land space that I had to begin with?”

Mayor Thomas Eisert responded to Sembauer and the group, “First thing to keep in mind is that this is a concept. It doesn’t mean the building is going in there. The developer came to us who was interested in purchasing the property. We entered an agreement that would state, yes, if we could come to an agreement we potentially would sell the property. It’s not binding.”

Eisert continued...

Read the full story in the Oct. 30, 2025, Montgomery Messenger.

Have you considered advertising in our professional services directory? Directories are a very affordable way (starting at $40 a month) to keep you name in front of customers so when they need your services or products that they will remember you.