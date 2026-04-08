Shark Tank meets fairytales in ‘Dragon’s Lair’ this weekend at TCU

Tri-City United High School’s spring play, “Dragon’s Lair” by Katie B. Oberlander and directed by 8th grade teacher Sarah Mejia, is a meld of two worlds.

“Basically it’s Shark Tank with fairytale characters and proposition,” said Kylie Anderson (Buttercup Twinkletoes/Fairy Godmother). “The fairytale characters will go to the dragons instead of the sharks, and we have to tell them basically if we are wanting their product or not.”

It’s a fresh take on the popular television show Shark Tank where business entrepreneurs pitch their ideas for a chance to have a business shark invest in their ideas.

Dragon’s Lair is a live television show that plays into each of the characters’ personas and their respective fairytale stories where the Dragon’s Lair group decides whose ideas are fit for them or not to make a profit. Those who don’t make the cut meet the fate of the dragon — “it’s either fly or fry.”

It’s definitely a comedy with dynamic and fun characters that adults and kids will like. There are a few plot twists within, and the dragon...

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...You can watch the show this weekend at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, at Tri-City United High Schools performing arts center. General admission tickets are available at the door with cash or check, or online at vancoevents.com/us/events/landing/64746. Discounted options are available for students and seniors age 62 and over. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to showtime and there will be a brief intermission during the show.