Students, parents show supporting choir director, School board still votes to not renew contract

Tri-City United High School and TCU Montgomery School grades 5-8 choir director John Sosa’s contract was not renewed for next school year, terminating his employment as at the end of this school year.

Members of the Tri-City United Music Boosters started an online petition on change.org (change.org/p/require-the-school-board-to-reconsider-mr-john-sosa-s-contract) in hopes for the school board to reconsider the then pending decision to not renew his contract. There were almost 500 signatures on the petition at the time of the school board meeting, which has grown to over 500 now.

About 35 students, parents, and others in support of renewing Sosa’s contract showed up at Monday’s school board meeting, with some of them wearing decorated shirts to show support for Sosa.

Six of the group assembled spoke to the board at the public comment portion of the meeting.

Public comment

“Mr. Sosa has taught his students to use their voices, now we must use ours,” said Claire Meadows, member of the TCU Music Boosters and parent to Dakota Meadows, who is the high school choir’s president. “We respectfully urge you to reconsider the decision made by administration not to renew John Sosa’s contract as choir director at Tri-City United. We understand concerns may relate to administrative responsibilities, such as paperwork and deadlines, however, these are skills that can be developed with support and guidance. Mr. Sosa began as a student teacher and was hired in spring 2022, taking on the concert choir of approximately 25 students. By 2023, he had grown the program to 35 students, and it continues to grow with over 70 students this year. This demonstrates Sosa’s ability to engage, inspire, and retain students.”

Claire Meadows also stated that Sosa reignited the Encore choir and added two new classes for students — music theory, and rockin’, strummin’ and drummin’ — saying, “These accomplishments reflect drive, leadership, and commitment to expand opportunities for students.”

Dakota Meadows also spoke, “As a senior, I understand this situation does not affect me as much as it does the younger students. But I have seen first-hand what Mr. Sosa does for our choir. I want the next generation, the incoming freshmen and middle schoolers, to be able to have the same wonderful experience I’ve had working with him.”

“Members of the school board, Mr. Sosa is a teacher who truly means the world to so many students. When he told us he wasn’t coming back, he said, ‘I love you all, and it’s been great being your teacher,’ and everyone gasped. A room that is usually full of laughter went completely silent, and was then filled with tears, sadness, and confusion,” said Audrey Keltgen, choir section leader and Encore member. “Mr. Sosa is an amazing teacher who works so hard. He stays after school for the musicals, Encore, concerts, Tri-Fest, pops (concert), and has even gone to speech meets to help us. Mr. Sosa teaches more than music. He teaches students how to be good role models, to be leaders, and how to overcome problems. He welcomes every student and listens to what every student has to say, even if it’s as irrelevant as what they had for breakfast.”

Audrey Keltgen’s younger sister, Bella Keltgen, said, “I’ve never had an interest in...

Read the full story, including the school district's response, by picking up a print copy of the Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand. Subscribe or renew your subscription online or by phone at 952-758-4435 today to not miss any news in the future! E-edition is included at no extra cost!