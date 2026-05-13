TCU bond fails by 65 votes

The Tri-City United Schools $39.99 million proposed capital bond that was put up for a special election on Tuesday, May 12, was again rejected by the voters in the district.

Slightly more voters showed up for this election, voting 1,055 (48.5%) in support of the bond and 1,120 (51.5%) not in support of the bond.

TCU Superintendent Kevin Babcock said, “We appreciate the community’s engagement throughout this process and the time many took to learn more and participate in the vote. While this outcome was not the one we were working toward, the needs identified remain. We will continue to plan carefully and work to meet the needs of our students and schools moving forward.”

Look for the full story in the May 21, 2026, Montgomery Messenger.

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