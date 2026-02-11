TCU ends week of snow fun

Saturday evening concluded the Snow Week fun at Tri-City United High School with a dance at Next Chapter Winery.

Thursday afternoon about a dozen students showcased their various talents during a talent show, and each day of the week students showed their school spirit with various dress up days.

The highlight for some in the week was Wednesday’s coronation ceremony in the high school performing arts center. Ten candidates lined the stage. Queen candidates included Olivia Westerman, Cristina Cruz, Morgan Meier, Dakota Meadows, and Ella Schmiesing. King candidates included Jaylen Nhem, Maxxis Ross, Branko Schoenbauer, Isaak Worm, and Carter Beulke.

Before the crowning, candidates played a couple games on stage, including a match game where their paired partners had to guess favorite items of each other correctly.

Jaylen Nhem was crowned the 2026 Snow King. Nhem has participated basketball, and his favorite TCU tradition is “the end of the school year.” Ella Schmiesing was crowned the 2026 Snow Queen. Schmiesing has participated in swimming as state competitor, basketball, softball, and National Honor Society.