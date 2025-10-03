TCU homecoming is next week!

The start of combining of soybeans by farmers in the area can mean only one thing — homecoming!

Tri-City United Schools will celebrate homecoming from Oct. 5-11 and the Montgomery Messenger will feature a special page in next week’s issue on it.

A button design contest was held for the second year in a row now, but this year it was expanded district-wide to all four schools. Last year’s contest was limited to the high school only.

The contest proved a big success, receiving 55 entries in total. TCU sophomore Taylor Engel was contest winner with her design featuring a football field with a big bucket of popcorn, surrounded by a stage curtain and sprouting this year’s theme “TCU Homecoming 2025.”

If you would like to get one of the buttons, they are for sale at any of the four schools’ front offices for a slim buck. That button will gain you that buck back on your admission to the homecoming football game against the Fairmont Cardinals on Friday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. For students, it also earns them a buck off at the homecoming dance on Saturday, Oct. 11, in the TCU high school commons.

Homecoming court will be announced Friday this week and the public is invited to attend the coronation ceremony on Monday, Oct. 6, 12:30 p.m. in the high school performing arts center.

A special boys volleyball game will also be held on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m., in the high school gymnasium. Following that will be the girls powderpuff football game in Le Center at 7 p.m. on Ray Plut Field.

Go Titans!