TCU one act play explores to find the strength within

Tri-City United High School thespians are almost ready to show you their latest one act masterpiece, “The Last Firefly” by Naomi Iizuka.

It’s the story of “Boom,” who is the son of “Thunder,” and goes out to search for his father that left him and his mother “Kuroko.” It’s a mythical story that uses Japanese music and a style of puppetry.

The story was first commissioned and produced by Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis in 2016. TCU students are now putting their own spin on the tale.

Senior Audrey Keltgen, who plays the part of “Spider,” said, “I really like that in a lot of our one act shows we really make it important to really bring out the message. So, the message in this is like the little things make all the difference in the world, and we say that multiple times throughout the show so that it sticks in the audience’s brain. I think that’s really important because a lot of other shows don’t have that message, and that’s sometimes hard to get.”

Most of the characters are dressed in all black and carry or hold some stationary puppetry, except for the Bird who’s wings move, according to senior Dakota Meadows, who plays the role of Kuroko.

Does the boy Boom find his father? You’ll have to see the show to know! A public performance will be held on Thursday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m. in the high school performing arts center. Free-will donations will be accepted at the door to benefit the TCU One Act Play funds.

