TCU’s bond ask website is live, open houses set

Tri-City United School District has created a website to better showcase the items they are asking for in their $39.9 million dollar bond to be voted on Nov. 4 this year. People can visit sites.google.com/tcu2905.us/ref25/home or go to the district’s regular website, tcu2905.us, and click on the link on the rolling front page banner.

TCU Superintendent Kevin Babcock says, “The website is pretty good. It’s pretty thorough, which SiteLogIQ helped a lot with building that. We don’t want people to be locked into how things look though, because things can change from what you see on the web.”

Babcock says that the general concepts and plans for each building are laid out there, but that residents shouldn’t expect things to look exactly like that should the bond be approved by voters in November.

The addition proposed at the high school is a good example. While the high school has a proposed second secure entrance, activities director office, weight room addition, and an additional set of locker rooms, the exact layout and or renderings may not be like exactly as pictured. This is something that would be completed and finalized after being approved by voters first and then working with firms for the construction and design.

“Infrastructure is the biggest one (for improvements), especially in Le Center and the PreK-8 building in Montgomery. Also, people forget that Lonsdale and the high school are not new anymore and need maintenance. We’re at a good spot to fix up some things and add on some things that will provide for the district for the next 15-20 years,” said Babcock. “We’ve had an auditorium that has been sitting empty for years (Montgomery PreK-8 School). It’s a good time to do it because the tax impact is low, and we have a couple bonds coming off.”

Each school has its own section on the page containing the proposed floor plan with additions and changes, as well as a listing of those items.

The website overall gives you a breakdown of funds, their uses, and how much is spent at each school. Residents can also see their estimated tax impact on a series of charts, with the average for a $300,000 home being about $5.85 per month.

You can find voting information, frequently asked questions, and also see other related information on the website.

There will be a series of four open houses, one in each location, for residents to attend to see information, take tours of the areas involved, and ask any questions they may have related to the bond and the work included.

TCU Bond Open Houses

Each taking place from 6:30-8 p.m.

Montgomery PreK-8 School on Tuesday, Oct. 21

Le Center PreK-8 School on Wednesday, Oct. 22

TCU High School on Monday, Oct. 27

Lonsdale PreK-6 School on Tuesday, Oct. 28

A portion of this story and valuable visuals has been omitted for free online consumption. To view the full story, pick up a back issue of the Montgomery Messenger at the Messenger office. To not miss any news in the future, subscribe online today for a little over a $1 a week for the best local news coverage!