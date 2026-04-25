Three-vehicle crash causes injuries

A crash of three vehicles happened at the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 21 on the south side of Montgomery at approximately 6:58 a.m. on Friday, April 17, according to the incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report says that a 2001 Buick LeSabre, driven by Mason Roemhildt, 24, of Montgomery, and a 2018 Chevy Silverado, driven by Owen Lemke, 23, of Belle Plaine, and carrying a 20-year old male passenger, were traveling southbound on Highway 13 and in the process of making a left hand turn to go east on Highway 21, while a 2021 Chevy Blazer, driven by Amy Lockie, 55, of Le Center, was traveling north on Highway 13. The vehicles collided at the intersection.

The crash led Lockie’s vehicle being...

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