Titans shine well at Special Olympics state bowling

Eleven bowlers from Tri-City United Schools competed in Mankato for the Minnesota Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament Nov. 22-23, 2025. It was one of eight sites containing a total of 792 volunteers and 4,106 athletes.
The TCU competitors had been playing and practicing since the end of September as a part of the TCU Titan Special Olympics Program that practiced at Pla Mor Lanes in Montgomery.
Of the 11 bowlers, three took home 1st place honors. TCU’s school board recognized all the bowlers for their achievements on Monday, Jan. 26, during their regular board meeting. They were originally supposed to be recognized at the Dec. 22, 2025, board meeting but poor weather postponed it until this meeting.
2025 TCU Bowling Special Olympics Results
Place Name Event Score
3rd Cooper Johnston Ramp Singles 167 Points
1st George Gehrke Singles 209 Points
1st Joshua Steenhoven Singles 186 Points
1st Kathleen Russel Singles 133 Points
2nd Steven Beavens Singles 174 Points
2nd Julia Drobnik Singles 168 Points
3rd Phillip Weber Singles 249 Points
3rd Hunter Jones Singles 110 Points
3rd Evan Choudek Singles 103 Points
4th Sam J. Bisek Singles 205 Points
4th Lindsay Reiter Singles 120 Points
George Gehrke, who placed 1st with a score of 209 points at the Special Olympics state bowling tournament, shakes hands with TCU school board member Joshua Beulke.