Unpermitted fire south of Montgomery gets out of control

Early springtime can often have conditions prime for fires to start or get out of control with dry dead or dormant vegetation in combination with low humidity levels and increased wind.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MnDNR) issued a Red Flag Warning on Friday, March 27, for Saturday, March 28, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. due to the conditions mentioned above for all of southern and central Minnesota.

MnDNR says that a Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and grow out of control under the predicted weather conditions and people should not burn in areas in which they are issued. Also, the MnDNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during the Red Flag Warning and campfires are discouraged.

“People in town are limited to a fire no bigger than three feet in diameter and about three feet tall. It must also be contained,” said Montgomery Fire Chief Tony Kadrlik. “If there is a Red Flag Warning, don’t burn outside. If you burn anything outside, it’s going to get away from you.”

Although a Red Flag Warning wasn’t active, a fire at the end of...

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