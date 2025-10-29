Vaqueros for Hispanic Heritage Month

Tri-City United High School students once again introduced Hispanic heritage to younger students at TCU Le Center PreK-8 School on Friday, Oct. 24, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The theme this year revolved around vaqueros (cowboys) with interactive opportunities. TCU Cultural Coordinator Mary Lou Velásquez said, “Kids learned how to line dance to a popular song played at many fiestas, ‘Payaso de Rodeo.’ They also had a chance to learn how to lasso a bull, draw butterflies, learn about popular candies and dance folklore.”

“It was buzzing with excitement!” said Velásquez. “Our TCU High School students worked hard to host this event and got a chance to step into teacher shoes. Let me tell you, they were exhausted by the end! It was so rewarding for them to see the excitement and hear the laughter. I am very proud of them.”

Read the full story and see more photos in the Oct. 30, 2025, Montgomery Messenger.

Are you having a wedding? Did you recently give birth? Did you recently get engaged? Are you celebrating a milestone anniversary or know someone who is? Announce it affordably to your community for the annals of time in the Montgomery Messenger with a photo placement! Call 952-758-4435 today.