Voters turn down Tri-City United Schools bond

The $39.99 million bond for Tri-City United Schools was rejected by voters in the Nov. 4 election despite $7.982,004 being covered by the state Ag2School Tax Credit.

Tax impact on a $400,000 residential property would have been between $10.12-$10.66 a month.

The three precincts voted in total 926 (45.98%) in favor and 1,088 (54.02%) opposed.

Lonsdale voted to pass with 311 in favor and 269 opposed.

Montgomery and Le Center both voted not to pass the single item bond question. Montgomery voted 350 in favor and 452 opposed, and Le Center voted 265 in favor and 367 opposed.

New Prague levy

New Prague Area School District’s levy vote passed with a rather large margin. The final tally was 3,927 to 2,049 (65.71% in favor, 34.29% opposed).

In comparison to Tri-City United School’s bond, voters said yes to an almost $20 a month increase in taxes on a residential property valued at $400,000 for New Prague’s levy.

