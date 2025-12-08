John “JK” Michael Kelly, of rural Waterville passed away at his home December 4, 2025, after a rapid and courageous battle with cancer.

John was born on September 28, 1956, to Walter and Ludmilla (Edel) Kelly of rural Kilkenny. He attended Treborn Country school, Holy Redeemer Catholic School and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1974. He later attended Austin Vocational College earning his FCC License in Radio Broadcasting.

John was employed by Faribo Woolen Mills, KOZY Radio in Grand Rapids as a radio announcer, Treasure Cave Cheese Caves, McQuays, and Malt-O-Meal in which he retired from after 26 years. On April 18, 1981, John married Monica Adams at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Waterville. Together they made their home in Morristown where they proudly raised their children Adam and Hana. In 1997 they built their home on Monica’s family farm in rural Waterville, enjoying country living.

John lived life wide open—if he was in the room, things instantly got a little brighter and a lot more entertaining. One of his greatest joys was riding his motorcycle, embracing the freedom of the open road. He was always up for a good card game, whether it was cribbage, poker, or his new retirement hobby: euchre. Trivia was his superpower; History, music, sports—you name it, he knew it, often surprising everyone with how fast the right answer rolled off his tongue. John’s love for rock and roll showed in everything he did. He wasn’t shy about grabbing an air guitar and putting on a full performance, making sure everyone around him felt the music as deeply as he did. John’s fashion sense was entirely his own. Loud Hawaiian prints, shirts with questionable phrases; he wore them with confidence and couldn’t have cared less who noticed. John loved a good bargain, and he approached saving money like an art form; whether it was for weekly grocery runs or family dinners out, he’d have coupons spread out and ready. He was a die-hard Minnesota sports fan, loyal through every heartbreaking loss and every glorious win; proudly passing this on to his kids. In the summer you could often find him shooting hoops in the driveway with the neighborhood kids or out on the fields umpiring softball games around Faribault. But above everything else, the absolute joy of his life was being “Grandpa” to Halle, Josie, and Colt. Whether they were singing, dancing, playing games, camping, watching movies, or simply hanging out together, those moments were his true highlight; and he treasured every single one. John was a member of the SAL in Morristown and the Moose Lodge in Faribault where many hands of cards were played and a few beverages were drank.

John will be lovingly remembered by his wife Monica of 44 years; son, Adam (Melissa) Kelly and their son Colt; daughter, Hana (Jesse) Spinler and their two daughters, Halle and Josie; brothers, Jim (Cathy) and Scott (Krystyna); in-laws, Roger and Darlene Adams; brother-in-law, Dale Gregor; sister-in-law, Theresa Kelly, many nieces and nephews; fur babies, Hobo Johnson and Ralphie McCue; along with so many wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sister, Susan; and brother, Bruce.

As per John’s wishes, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the Morristown American Legion.