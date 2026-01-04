Anna Marie Rosival, 76

Anna Marie Rosival, age 76, of Lonsdale passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, December 29, 2025 at her home.

Visitation will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Shieldsville with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Timothy Sandquist officiating. Interment will be held in the Trebon Cemetery in Shieldsville.

Anna Marie was born on September 3, 1949, in Faribault, to Sylvester and Dorothy (Degen) Emge. She attended Bethlehem Academy in Faribault and MN School of Business. She was crowned Miss Faribault in 1969. Anna was united in marriage to Ronald Rosival on September 18, 1971 at St. Lawrence Church in Faribault and together they farmed for 53 years. Anna was a member of 4H, American Dairy Association, and Rice County Pork Producers. Anna enjoyed listening to KCHK radio, spending time with family, dancing, sewing, canning, gardening, sunshine, and was always up for an adventure.

Anna is survived by her children, Michael (Nicole) Rosival of Montgomery, Ronna (Jon) Trnka of Montgomery, Rachel (Paul) Kubal of Faribault, Vanessa Rosival of Lonsdale; grandchildren, Allie (Sam) Traxler, Julie Trnka, Lizzie (Mason) Korkowski, Andrew Trnka, Ariel (JP) Bigelow, Cassandra (Jacob) Frickstad; great-grandchildren, Evren Traxler, Archer Traxler, Gerald Bigelow; sister, Diane (Tom) Iacarella; brother-in-law, Marvin Malecha; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Rosival; parents, Sylvester and Dorothy Emge; sisters-in-law, Rita Sticha and Linda Malecha; brother-in-law, Elmer Sticha; and parents-in-law, Joe and Julia Rosival.

Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery is handling the arrangements. schoenbauerfuneralhome.com