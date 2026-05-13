Carl Edward Carlson, 88

Carl Edward Carlson, age 88, was born on December 11, 1937, to Emery Carlson and Veronica Becker. He passed away peacefully on May 9, 2026. Carl was born in Willmar, Minnesota, and grew up in Montgomery, Minnesota.

He attended college at Saint John’s University and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s in business.

A political volunteering event is where he met Joanne Ohman. They married on July 26, 1969 and became longtime residents of Falcon Heights, Minnesota.

He had an extensive career in commercial banking yet it was at Kraus-Anderson that he built his career as Senior Vice President of mortgage banking and equipment leasing.

Carl was known as a generous, dependable and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He recently stated that in his lifetime, it has been his family that has made him most proud. He enjoyed many trips with family and friends to his favorite place, Maui.

Carl is survived by his wife Joanne: son, David Carlson; daughters, Anne-Marie (Ben) Buren and Linnea (Kate) Carlson; grandchildren, Jack, Matthew and Elizabeth Buren, Milo and Bjorn Carlson; Brothers, Paul (Virgie) Carlson, Jon (Nancy) Carlson: sisters, Darlene (Clayton) Coughlin, Rita Carlson; sister-in-law, Becky Carlson; brother-in-law, Jerry Ballard along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Veronica: brothers, Robert Carlson, Don Carlson: and sister Mary Ballard.

Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Roseville Memorial Chapel. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Lunch to follow.

Roseville Memorial Chapel, 651-631-2727.