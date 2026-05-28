David "Dave" Thomas Soukup, 75

David "Dave" Thomas Soukup, age 75, of Montgomery, died surrounded by his family on the evening of Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Dave was born in New Prague on March 19, 1951, to parents Frank H. and Evelyn M. (Daleiden) Soukup. He attended school in Montgomery and graduated with the Redbird class of 1969. He went on to continue his education at Granite Falls Vocational School, during which time he met the love of his life, Suzanne. On January 8, 1972, Dave was united in marriage to Suzanne J. Scott in Fulda, Minnesota, and they made their home in Montgomery. Dave began his working years with his father's business, Frank's Sport Shop. He went on to work in road construction for PCI and later spent over forty years working with Midwest Asphalt until his retirement at the age of 62. Dave was a long-time member of the '49ers Union, and was also a member of the Lexington Sportsman's Club and the Monty Sno-Busters. He enjoyed being outdoors, ice fishing (especially at Mille Lacs and Red Lake), gardening, cutting wood, tinkering with anything mechanical, and was known to enjoy sharing a nip of Fireball with his friends and family. His witty one-liners will be fondly remembered by many friends.

Dave is survived by his devoted wife of fifty four years, Suzanne Soukup of Montgomery; two daughters, Stacy (Kevin) Langeberg of New Prague, and Jennifer (Ryan) Skluzacek of Lonsdale; six grandchildren, Hannah, Henry, and Hattie Langeberg and Corinne, Claire, and Lucy Skluzacek; two brothers, Steven (Cindy) Soukup of Prior Lake and Alan (Mae) Soukup of Prior Lake; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws and their families. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, with Father Timothy Sandquist officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. A private family interment will be held at a later date at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Montgomery. Schoenbauer Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

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