Donald William Rynda, 94

Donald William Rynda, age 94, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully Monday, October 6, 2025, at Central Health Care in Le Center.

Don was born on September 6, 1931, in Montgomery Township, Le Sueur County, to William and Bessie (Slavik) Rynda. He grew up on the family farm in rural Montgomery, where he began his education in country school. It was there he first learned English, which he proudly taught to his family. Don graduated from Montgomery High School in 1949.

His father was struck with leukemia and passed away in 1952 while all his siblings were still in school. Don took responsibility for the family farm and was like a second father to his younger sisters. Farming was Don’s true calling—he loved every aspect of it, from tending crops to raising livestock.

Seeing his father’s need for blood transfusions to treat leukemia, Don became a prolific blood donor for over six decades. He almost never missed the local drive and donated until he was told to stop due to advanced age.

Don met Ruth Smith at the Mankato Ballroom, and they were united in marriage on July 9, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brewster. Together, they made their home on the family farm, where Don lived his entire life until moving to town in 2004. The two loved to socialize and listen or dance to Don’s favorite polka music. They played in the monthly neighborhood euchre tournament, affectionally known as Card Club, for over forty years. Don and Ruth shared fifty-one wonderful years of marriage until her passing on December 29, 2011.

A devout Catholic, Don was a lifelong member of Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery. He served as an usher for over 60 years, was active in the Knights of Columbus, and served on the St. John Catholic Cemetery Board for many years. Don was also deeply involved in his community, serving forty-eight years on the Le Sueur County Fair Board, participating in the Le Sueur County Planning and Zoning Variance Committee, and as a member of the Le Sueur County Pork Producers. Even after retiring from raising hogs, he continued to enjoy serving pork burgers at local events.

Don is survived by his sons: Bill (Donna Poshusta) Rynda of rural Montgomery, Tim Rynda of Montgomery, Bob Rynda (Mary Spees) of Las Vegas, and Ken Rynda of Oakdale; grandsons: Stephen Rynda of Montgomery, and Ryan (Ashley) Rynda of Alexandria; great-granddaughter, Ava Rynda; siblings: Bob (Carol) Rynda of Bloomington, Rita Kriha of Hastings, and Karen (Mike) DuChene of Faribault; sister-in-law, Loretta Smith; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers-in-law: Joe Kriha and Edward Smith; and sisters-in-law: Mary Anne (Leo) McNab, and Joan (John) Eich.

Visitation is from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery, concluding with a Rosary led by the Knights of Columbus at 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Friday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery. Interment will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery in rural Montgomery.

