Donald William Rynda, 94 - Death Notice

Donald William Rynda, age 94, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 6, 2025, at Central Health Care in Le Center.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery, concluding with a Rosary led by the Knights of Columbus at 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Friday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery. Interment will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery in rural Montgomery.

Full obituary to follow.

Arrangements are with Schoenbauer Funeral Home.

www.SchoenbauerFuneralHome.com