Eleanor Gladys Tupy, 98, of Bloomington, passed away on November 23, 2025. Eleanor was born on September 26, 1927, in Shieldsville Township, MN, to parents Thomas and Rose (Filipek) Snorek. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; sister, Lorraine Turek; brother, Robert; and special friend, Waldo Jaekel. Eleanor is survived by children, Ron (Pam) Tupy, and Marlys (Paul) Bagaason; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ivan and Alvin.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 28 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Gill Brothers Funeral Chapel, 9947 Lyndale Avenue South in Bloomington, MN.

