Gerard "Jerry" Emmett McCue, 78

Gerard "Jerry" Emmett McCue, age 78, of Montgomery passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

Born on October 10, 1947 in New Prague, Jerry was the son of Emmett and Helen (Ryan) McCue. He grew up in Belle Plaine, graduating from Belle Plaine High School with the class of 1965. He later furthered his education and was very proud to have earned his college degree. In 1971, Jerry began teaching in Montgomery, where he spent over thirty years sharing his knowledge and dedication with students and the community. Teaching was something he truly enjoyed, and he took pride in the relationships he built over the years. For over forty years, he spent his summers working at Green Giant/Seneca during the pea and sweet corn harvest.

Jerry was known for his intelligence and remarkable memory. Within his family, he was often considered the historian, always remembering names, dates, and stories from years past. He enjoyed playing cards, watching Minnesota sports, walking, and spending time reading. Jerry lived a quiet and humble life, guided by the Golden Rule and the Serenity Prayer. He rarely complained and approached life with determination and gratitude.

A faithful Catholic, Jerry was a devoted member of Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. His faith was an important part of his life and guided the way he treated others—with kindness, patience, and humility.

Jerry is survived by his siblings, Bill (Lynette) McCue of Belle Plaine, Joan (Paul) Gasner of Andover, Bob (Paula) McCue of New Prague, Joe (Mary) McCue of Brooklyn Park; ten nieces and nephews; and eighteen great-nieces and nephews.

Jerry was welcomed with pride into Heaven by his parents, Emmett and Helen McCue. “Well done good and faithful servant.”

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2026 at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, with luncheon immediately following. Visitation will be held an hour and a half prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Belle Plaine. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to donor’s choice.

