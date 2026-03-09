Janice “Jan” Rosella Madonna, 70

Janice “Jan” Rosella Madonna, age 70, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2026, surrounded by family, love, and the memories of a life well lived.

Jan was known for her warm heart, joyful spirit, and deep love for family and friends. Anyone who knew Jan knew she loved anything Barbie. As a devoted vintage Barbie dealer and collector, she found great joy in sharing that passion with others and served as President of the Lady Slipper Doll Club.

Jan had a wonderfully childlike view of the world and found joy in simple things. Whether browsing flea markets and craft fairs, tending to her garden, or playing cards and games with loved ones - especially Yahtzee and euchre - she brought laughter and fun wherever she went.

One of her most cherished possessions was her restored “Doodlebug,” reminiscent of a buckboard her father built for the family farm when she was a child.

Above all, Jan was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Madonna; her children, Christie (Jamie) Case and Todd (Sarah) Ruhland; and her beloved grandchildren, Olivia, Brady, and Josie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosella and Armond Wendt, and her brother, Phillip “Butch” Wendt.

Jan will be remembered for her kindness, her playful spirit, and the joy she brought to everyone who knew her.

Visitation for Jan will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2026 at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery. Burial will be at Janesville Cemetery at a later date.

Schoenbauerfuneralhome.com