Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Christensen, 71

Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Christensen, age 71, of Le Center, passed away on Friday, December 5, 2025, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato following a courageous battle with ALS.

Kathy was born on May 18, 1954, in Hampton, Iowa, the daughter of Roger and Donna (Schroeder) Schons. As a young girl, her family moved to Montgomery, where she attended school and graduated with the class of 1972. On November 16, 1974, Kathy was united in marriage to Denny Christensen at St. Canice Catholic Church in Kilkenny. Together they made their home in Le Center, where they raised their two children. Kathy and Denny shared 37 years of marriage before his passing on April 29, 2012.

Kathy worked for over 30 years at Veen’s Super Value in Le Center and later retired from TCU Public Schools. She enjoyed cruises with her sisters, vacationing in Laughlin, walking with her dear friend Patti Germscheid, reading, and playing cards. After the loss of her husband, Kathy devoted herself to her community, volunteering with Friends of the Library, the local food shelf, the blood mobile, and serving as an election judge. She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Le Center. Above all, Kathy cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a selfless, generous, and loving woman who touched many lives.

Kathy is survived by her children, Jenni Christensen and Travis (Tricia) Christensen, both of Le Center; grandchildren, Cailyn, Ethan, and Nora Christensen; siblings, Mike (Suk) Schons, Bonnie Davidson (Kurt Stoudt), and Diane Schons (Mike Bongard); brother-in-law, Bob Collins; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Denny; sister-in-law, Cheryl Collins; and brother-in-law, Orle Christensen Jr.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at the Le Center Chapel of Schoenbauer Funeral Homes. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Le Center. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Center.

