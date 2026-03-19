Kathryn Malone, 96

Kathryn Malone, age 96, of Montgomery, died Monday, March 16, 2026, at Traditions of Montgomery.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery on March 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Faribault.

Kathryn “Tatty” Malone, was born on March 3, 1930, to Jeremiah and Helen (Lusk) Keohen, Tatty was the second oldest of five siblings, which included Mary, Patricia, Jerry, and Jake. Throughout her life, Tatty was known for her wonderful personality, quick wit, and deep love for children. A memory often shared by those who knew her was how, in her later years, she would greet people by recalling not only their names, but the names of their children and even their grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed the mental challenge of completing the daily crossword puzzle. Her voracious appetite for solving clues kept her mind sharp and served as daily motivation.

After attending St. Catherine's College in St. Paul, Tatty began a teaching career before being married to Glenn Malone and together they had four children: Mark, Michael, Carrie, and Patrick. When done raising her children, Tatty returned to the classroom, focusing on Title I education and serving as a playground monitor at Montgomery Elementary. She found immense joy in the children she taught and the lifelong friendships she built with fellow teachers.

Tatty’s love extended to her grandchildren - Kathryn, Megan, Declan, and Logan - and she had a special fondness for her 2-year old great-grandson, Finnegan, who brought her immense joy, especially as they celebrated together on her most recent birthday.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and her legacy of warmth, kindness, and devotion to family and children will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched.

Tatty is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, and oldest son Mark, as well as all of her siblings. Those still alive carrying on her Irish and Bohemian ancestry are son Michael, Carrie Cleary (Tim), Patrick (Charie), and grandchildren noted above.

Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.